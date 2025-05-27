New NXT Women’s Champion crowned

Jacy Jayne defeated Stephanie Vaquer to become the new NXT Women’s Champion.

Though there are cracks in Fatal Influence. Jayne was able to get an assist from Henley and Nyx for the victory.

Vaquer’s NXT Women’s Title reign has ended after just 77 days.

Four years in the making. Jacy Jayne waited for her shot, and made it count. She is the NEW NXT Women's Champion!!! #AndNew #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/tAw6HS91rE — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 28, 2025