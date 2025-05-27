New NXT Women’s Champion crowned

May 27, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Jacy Jayne defeated Stephanie Vaquer to become the new NXT Women’s Champion.

Though there are cracks in Fatal Influence. Jayne was able to get an assist from Henley and Nyx for the victory.

Vaquer’s NXT Women’s Title reign has ended after just 77 days.

