Konosuke Takeshita and his wife, Yuka Sakazaki, post emotional message

Takeshita and Sakazaki posted the following via Instagram:

Although it is a personal matter, I would like to introduce my family today.

I will soon be 30 years old. I try to be a respectable adult every day, but there are still many things I cannot do. I am so immature that it would be easier to list 100 things I cannot do than to list 10 things I can do.

My wife Yuka helps me with those 100 things every day without a second thought, and she not only pushes me, but also hits me. She is always by my side, sharing both happy and sad things. And so, while we were living together in America, a dog even came to stay with us.

Perhaps he sensed something when he saw us. Kenshiro, a goldendoodle, is supposed to be a miniature, but he is growing bigger and bigger.

I will continue to work hard so that Yuka and Kenshiro can live happily every day.

That is what I wanted to report.

I will continue to fight every match in the ring with all my might, so I hope you will continue to support me.

Konosuke & Yuka & Kenshiro