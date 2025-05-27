Jim Ross undergoing surgery for colon cancer diagnosis, Aleister Black on the WWE locker room

– Jim Ross has revealed he’ll be undergoing surgery this Tuesday following his recent colon cancer diagnosis. Despite the tough news, JR made it clear he has no plans to retire and is determined to be at AEW All In Texas on July 12.

– Aleister Black (via ‘The Atomic Drop Newsletter’) says the WWE locker room is unlike any locker room he’s ever been in:

“I was in that system for 8 years and it is a completely different system than anything else. Nothing is like WWE, no locker room I’ve ever been in, and it just felt like this is what it’s supposed to be for me, you know? I was really excited to be back, of course, and like I said initially it’s a little bit anxiety driven. But then once you walk around and you get a feel of everything, you’ll say to yourself, ‘hey man, you know all these people, you know all this and everybody’s just going around doing what they always do and everything is just right’, it works, everything runs so smoothly.”