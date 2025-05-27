“Hangman” Adam Page actually pushed for Will Ospreay to win

– According to Fightful Select “Hangman” Adam Page actually pushed for Will Ospreay to win, while Will Ospreay pushed for Hangman Page to win.” And that Jon Moxley himself leaned towards wanting Hangman to win the match.

Fightful also adds that Page winning backstage was a “shock” as most thought it would be Will Ospreay and that the current backstage morale in AEW is “overwhelmingly positive” as of this writing.

– At the media scrum, Page was overwhelmed for being the Owen Hart Tournament Champion and let MJF get to him when MJF questioned if he’ll be World Champion again. Now he’s one step closer. “I’m going to be the one to take it out.” Page plans on being the Champion AEW needs.

He also says the Championship means so much more and shouldn’t be locked in a briefcase.