Great American Bash vs. All In: Texas, WWE had interest in Willow Nightingale

– WWE has announced that NXT Great American Bash will air on July 12, 2025 in the afternoon… which means it will go head-to-head with AEW All In: Texas PPV.

WWE’s doing 3 shows that weekend:

July 12: GAB/SNME

July 13: Evolution II

– AEW star Willow Nightingale recently confirmed that she has re-signed with Tony Khan’s promotion, following reports that her deal was set to expire later in 2025. Though the exact length of her new contract has not been revealed, it is believed to be a multi-year deal. The company were wise to tie her down, since, according to PWInsider, WWE ‘absolutely’ had interest in her, had she entered free agency.