Ethan Page wins the NXT North American title

AND NEW!!!!@OfficialEGO defeats Ricky Saints to become @WWENXT North American Champion! pic.twitter.com/YIO9JV3jw0 — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) May 28, 2025

Ethan Page defeats Ricky Saints to become the new NXT North American Champion.

Page will defend his belt at NXT Worlds Collide.

