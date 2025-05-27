Ethan Page wins the NXT North American title

May 27, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Ethan Page defeats Ricky Saints to become the new NXT North American Champion.

Page will defend his belt at NXT Worlds Collide.

One Response

  1. USA #1 says:
    May 27, 2025 at 9:53 pm

    Congratulations to Ethan Page. He has successfully done something DB couldn’t do. Too bad DB’s a loser.

