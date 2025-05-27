Ethan Page wins the NXT North American title
AND NEW!!!!@OfficialEGO defeats Ricky Saints to become @WWENXT North American Champion! pic.twitter.com/YIO9JV3jw0
— The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) May 28, 2025
Ethan Page defeats Ricky Saints to become the new NXT North American Champion.
Page will defend his belt at NXT Worlds Collide.
ALL. EGO.
Ethan Page is the NEW #WWENXT North American Champion after a WILD match! #AndNew pic.twitter.com/YjTNKvpOTl
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 28, 2025
Congratulations to Ethan Page. He has successfully done something DB couldn’t do. Too bad DB’s a loser.