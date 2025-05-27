Eric Bischoff: “R-Truth is — how do you not love that character?”

– WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently offered high praise for the match between John Cena and R-Truth, emphasizing its standout quality and balance compared to earlier bouts on the card. Bischoff began by expressing his admiration, saying, “I loved it. It was an absolutely perfect contrast to the pacing issues that I saw in the opening match.”

He highlighted Cena’s technical skill and control, noting, “If footwork isn’t right, nothing else will look right either. I watched John’s footwork, it was flawless.” He applauded the pacing, stating, “They didn’t try to cram 10.75 pounds of action into a 10-pound bag. They put about 7 and a half pounds of action in that same bag, but they paced it differently and the crowd got into it differently.”

Bischoff didn’t hold back on his appreciation for R-Truth either, declaring, “First of all, R-Truth is — how do you not love that character?” He continued with a glowing endorsement of R-Truth’s talent: “There’s nothing you can’t possibly not enjoy watching him work. He’s funny, he’s credible, he’s got great timing, he’s got great comedic skills, he’s fearless as a performer — and I’m talking about being in the character. And he’s excellent at everything he does.” Wrapping up his thoughts, Bischoff emphasized the success of both men, stating, “He put on a great match. So did John. The pacing of that match was so good. The audience was into it.”

Source: 83 Weeks