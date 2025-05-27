Backstage reaction to Ventura’s SNME commentary, Cena and Rhodes announced for Smackdown

– Jesse Venetura was incensed that Damian Priest simply walked out of the cage door to win the match – after hitting McIntyre with a con-chair-to -and made several comments about how he should have at least climbed over the cage itself. According to a report from Fightful Select, there were ‘lots of laughs’ backstage over the WWE Hall of Famer’s rant.

– WWE Just announced that John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be live on SmackDown this Friday in Knoxville Tennessee!