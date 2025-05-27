Aleister Black says his return to WWE “felt like coming home” after four years away from the company:

“I remember being very nervous, but then realizing that everything felt the same in the most positive sense and then I was like, why are you so nervous? You know all these people. And then at that point it was really strange. It was like all my like anxiety just kind of dropped. And I’m like, yeah, this time around it’s even better, you know what I mean?

“Because I’ve always had a good relationship with Triple H, and I get along great with Nick Khan, and the locker room is something that I’ve always preached about, how fantastic the boys are in WWE.

“And it just really felt good, it felt like coming home, and I know that sounds somewhat cliché, but I’ve never experienced that feeling of coming home in that sense, and I think that was the first time I could ever say it felt like coming home and everything made sense again.”

(source: The Atomic Drop)