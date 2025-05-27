5/27/25 WWE NXT Recap

WWE NXT Results – May 27, 2025

• Ethan Page beats Ricky Saints to become the new NXT North American Champion

• Mike Santana beats Tavion Heights

• Trick Williams celebrates becoming the new TNA World Champion

Trick says he will be the biggest TNA Champion ever and none of the past Champions including Kurt Angle, AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre, Bully Ray, and especially Joe Hendry will be on his level

Mike Santana interrupts and says that Trick is a pretender, and claims he will take the Title from him

Santino Marella appears on the tron and announces they will face off for the Title next week

• Jaida Parker beats Tatum Paxley

After the match Thea Hail attacks Jaida

• Ethan Page vs Je’Von Evans vs Laredo Kid vs Rey Fenix at Worlds Collide for the NXT North American Title

• Jasper Troy beats Dante Chen

After the match Oba Femi comes out and says that Jasper gained his attention, and promises to end his five seconds of fame

• Jacy Jayne beats Stephanie Vaquer to become the New NXT Women’s Champion