Zelina Vegas remembers Bray Wyatt and Hana Kimura, Chelsea Green update, Mercedes Mone note

– At Saturday Night’s Main Event, Chelsea Green suffered a broken nose during the Women’s United States Championship match due to a botched 619 from Zelina Vega. While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Green’s broken nose was a clean break so she isn’t expected to miss any time away from WWE television.

– Zelina Vega remembers Bray Wyatt and Hana Kimura.

– Mercedes Moné has now hit 365 days as AEW TBS Champion.