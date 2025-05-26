Update on the charges against Duke “The Dumpster”

Mike Droese, best known to wrestling fans as “Duke The Dumpster” during his time in the WWF, is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, May 28, for his formal arraignment. He faces charges of Attempted Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

The charges stem from an earlier arrest, which was publicly detailed in a press release issued earlier this month by Chris Stanford, District Attorney General for Tennessee’s 31st Judicial District.

Check out the press release below.

Michael Droese Criminal Indictment

Based on recent inquiries from the local press, I am submitting this release of public information. Michael Droese was recently indicted during the May Session of the Warren County Grand Jury on one count of Attempted Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. My decision to seek the indictment against Mr. Droese came after a brief but very effective investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On April 21, 2024, Michael Droese used his Coinbase account to attempt to purchase child sexual assault material (child pornography) from the Dark Web. The transaction was flagged and terminated prior to the purchase being completed.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation initially received the tip from Coinbase regarding Mr. Droese’s attempted purchase of child sexual assault material. It is largely unknown what actions the FBI took to initially investigate this matter. However, on March 19, 2025, Investigator Jason Walker with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department first received a tip from the FBI regarding Mr. Droese’s alleged criminal conduct. Investigator Walker immediately forwarded the information to me. March 19, 2025 also marks the first date any local or state law enforcement official had any knowledge of Mr. Droese’s alleged criminal conduct.

On March 24, 2025, I requested assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to further investigate the newly received tip of possible criminal activity by Mr. Droese. TBI Special Agent Kevin Starr was assigned to investigate the matter. Within weeks, Special Agent Starr made quick work of the file and presented me with his sound investigative findings.

Upon review of the evidence secured by Special Agent Starr, I made the decision to charge Michael Droese with Attempted Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Sexual Exploitation of a Minor is the name of Tennessee’s law prohibiting child sexual assault material, in all its forms. This charge became aggravated because Mr. Droese intended to purchase the child sexual assault material. Purchasing child sexual assault material is an aggravated crime because the money used to purchase the material is what continues to make child sexual assault material profitable for criminal enterprises produce it and sell it across the world.

However, because Mr. Droese was unsuccessful in securing the child sexual assault material he intended to purchase, the charge becomes a Criminal Attempt. Thus, the decision was made to charge one (1) count of Attempted Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – a Class D Felony in the State of Tennessee that carries a possible sentence of two (2) to four (4) years.

After the Warren County Grand Jury returned the indictment against Mr. Droese, bail was set by the Circuit Court in the amount of $10,000.00. After becoming aware of the indictment returned against him, Mr. Droese peacefully submitted himself to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department where he was booked on the charges and was immediately released upon making bond. Mr. Droese’s arraignment on the charge in Warren County Circuit Court is set for May 28, 2025.

As many of you may be aware, at the time of his indictment, Mr. Droese was employed the new DUI Coordinator for the 31 Judicial District Adult Recovery Court Program, commonly referred to as ‘DrugCourt (hereinafter “ARC”). Mr. Droese has served with the ARC Program for several years, in various capacities. While it is certainly concerning that a member of the ARC Program has allegedly committed such a repulsive crime, rest assured that at no point during his service as a member of the ARC Program, Mr. Droese was never given a job duty that mandated any contact with children. In addition, it should be noted that all ARC Court (Drug, DUI and Mental Health Court) participants are adults, with no exceptions.

Also, upon learning of the indictment returned against Mr. Droese, C. Brad Price, Director of the 31″ Judicial District Adult Recovery Court Program, informed me that Mr. Droese was terminated from his employment effective immediately.

All sexual related crimes against children occurring in Warren or Van Buren counties will be aggressively prosecuted by my office, no matter who you are. Be forewarned.