Two more qualify for MITB, WWE spoils upcoming match?, new MITB match

– Penta defeated Chad Gable & Dragon Lee in a Triple Threat Match to qualify for the Money In The Bank Match.

– Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor & Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat Match to qualify for the Money In The Bank Match.

– Cody Rhodes & Main Event Jey Uso vs. John Cena & Logan Paul is made official for Money In The Bank.

– WWE is now promoting that the El Hijo Del Vikingo vs Chad Gable match will now be for the AAA Mega Heavyweight Title at Worlds Collide

Vikingo is currently scheduled to face Alberto El Patron for the AAA Title on May 31st.