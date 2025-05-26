Tony Khan on WWE counter-programming: “It’s pretty consistent”

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the counter-programming from “other companies,” scheduling events on top of or around big AEW dates during the Double or Nothing post-show media scrum.

The question was obviously regarding WWE, which has been booking events to air on the same day or same weekend of major AEW pay-per-views, similar to this past weekend with SNME and NXT Battleground and SNME and Evolution during All In weekend in July.

“It’s pretty consistent,” Khan said. “I say it’s the most consistent event head-to-head scheduling I’ve seen since Jim Crockett Promotions saw a lot of scheduling that went that way and I can tell you this will go a lot differently than that did.”

The response got some laughs and claps from the members of the press who attended the press conference.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online