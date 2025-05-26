Tony Khan asked about the status of Scorpio Sky

– Tony Khan (via the AEW Double or Nothing Media Scrum) was asked about the AEW status of Scorpio Sky after comments Sky made regarding his lengthy absence earlier this week:

“I like Scorpio Sky, it’s interesting Scorpio Sky’s name came up recently, you mentioned he was looking to come back and I had had talks with Scorpio Sky about different ideas and things we could do. In greater detail Scorpio Sky’s somebody who’s been here from day one and (who) I have a lot of respect for, I really like, and I saw he said that and I actually had talked to Scorpio Sky about doing something and we ended up going with something in a different direction. It’s kind of a long story but it would make a lot of sense in context but maybe not now at this time…

“…I had an idea for Scorpio Sky that I think was a good idea and we talked about it and I think it didn’t work out for reasons between us, but also it’s totally a legit thing and I’m fine with it and I would like to use him for a different idea when the time’s right.”