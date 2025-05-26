Tony Khan asked about the status of Scorpio Sky

May 26, 2025

Tony Khan (via the AEW Double or Nothing Media Scrum) was asked about the AEW status of Scorpio Sky after comments Sky made regarding his lengthy absence earlier this week:

“I like Scorpio Sky, it’s interesting Scorpio Sky’s name came up recently, you mentioned he was looking to come back and I had had talks with Scorpio Sky about different ideas and things we could do. In greater detail Scorpio Sky’s somebody who’s been here from day one and (who) I have a lot of respect for, I really like, and I saw he said that and I actually had talked to Scorpio Sky about doing something and we ended up going with something in a different direction. It’s kind of a long story but it would make a lot of sense in context but maybe not now at this time…

“…I had an idea for Scorpio Sky that I think was a good idea and we talked about it and I think it didn’t work out for reasons between us, but also it’s totally a legit thing and I’m fine with it and I would like to use him for a different idea when the time’s right.”

