TNA’s Mike Santana to make WWE in-ring debut tomorrow on NXT

TNA star Mike Santana will have his WWE in-ring debut tomorrow night on NXT on CW.

Santana appeared on last night’s Battleground premium live event and was interviewed in a backstage segment where he said he would go after the winner of the Joe Hendry vs Trick Williams TNA title match. Santana noted that it took him 16 long years to walk through a WWE door but wanted to make it clear that he was there to go for the TNA title.

His interview was interrupted by the No Quarter Catch Crew, with Charlie Dempsey showing his disapproval of having TNA stars around. Tavion Heights tried to smooth things over and asked for a one-on-one match against Santana tomorrow.

.@Santana_Proud is here to keep a close eye on the @ThisIsTNA Championship Match! But also got a nice little introduction to No Quarter Catch Crew… #WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/W1di6V7mAd — WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996