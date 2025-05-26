Note on Bronson Reed joining Seth Rollins’ facton, America Made supports Hulk Hogan’s beer

– WWE Boosts Patriotic Vibes by Adding ‘American Made’ to Beer Campaign.

– While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about Bron Breakker joining Seth Rollins’ faction and why he was included. He said Bronson Reed adds something extra to the group and makes them stronger. One big reason is that when the group eventually has to lose a match, though that might not happen for a while, they don’t need to have Bron Breakker take the loss.

Meltzer noted that WWE clearly sees Breakker as a future WrestleMania main eventer, so they want to protect him. Bronson Reed isn’t being pushed to that level, but he’s very good at what he does and can take a loss without hurting the group.