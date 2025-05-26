News and Notes from Tony Khan’s AEW Double or Nothing media scrum

– Tony Khan is aware that other companies my counter book against his shows.

– Khan talks highly of having AEW in Detroit and brings up a couple of places he’d like to do again.

– Khan is asked about Whats next for Will Ospreay. He talks about how Will is like a workhorse for the company, and Tony appreciates Ospreay’s hard work and says this is just the beginning for Will.

– Khan is asked what is his favorite moment from tonight, and he goes on to explain the reason why he booked the PPV. He knew it would work having the Owen Hart Cup Matches Open and Close the show while having the Anarchy in the Arena Match where it was.

– Khan mentions he’s had the name Dynamite picked out since he was younger. He brings up all the places the PPVs will be at this year like All Out in Canada and Forbidden Door in London. Also Grandslam Mexico.

– It was Khan’s choice to get Bodies from Drowning Pool for the Anarchy in the Arena Match.

– Khan also posted:

With @The_MJF, exactly 6 years ago at the original AEW Double or Nothing!#AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/Qm8vQo03Vy — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 26, 2025