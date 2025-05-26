Miz says a current WWE superstar will go down as the greatest of all time, Batista on earning respect

– While speaking to Good Morning Football, The Miz revealed that he believes Seth Rollins will go down as the greatest of all time. He said “seth is the greatest in-ring technician I have ever wrestled in my entire career. It’s not even close. He is unbelievably talented physically, but people don’t understand the mental capacity it takes to be a top-caliber main event superstar.

A lot of people call John Cena the greatest of all time, I think, when Seth Rollins is done in WWE and pro wrestling, we’ll be talking about his name as the greatest of all time because mentally, physically, he has all the gifts to become that person. People call Shawn Michaels ‘Mr. WrestleMania,’ if you watched the main event this year on Saturday in Vegas, you would’ve saw Mr. Main Event in that ring is Seth Freakin’ Rollins.”

– Batista emphasized how crucial respect has been throughout his career, stating, “In wrestling, the respect I earned from people like The Undertaker, Triple H, and Eddie Guerrero meant everything to me.” He explained that this same need for validation drives him in his acting career, adding, “It’s the same in Hollywood. I want to feel like I deserve to be here, that I’ve earned my place among the best.”

