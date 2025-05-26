Mercedes Mone says she has been waiting to face Toni Storm, WWE Raw preview for tonight

– Women’s Owen Hart Cup winner Mercedes Mone says she’s been waiting to face her AEW All In Texas opponent Timeless Toni Storm for a “very long time”:

“She might be Timeless but I’m legendary. I’m iconic and my legacy can never be undone. I’ve been looking forward to facing Toni Storm for a very long time. I’ve been watching her for years all the way since STARDOM.

“She is Timeless for a reason she holds the AEW Women’s World Championship for a reason. But I’m four belts Mone, I am The CEO of not only AEW, RevPro, New Japan soon I’ll be going to Mexico. But I am a global champion for a reason and I want all the gold, so Toni be prepared for the greatest match of your life.”

(source: AEW Double or Nothing Media Scrum)

– WWE Raw Preview:

• Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

• Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee vs. Penta

• World Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: New Day (c) vs. American Made vs. War Raiders

• Akira Tozawa vs. Rusev