Kenny Omega to defend the AEW International Title at Fyter Fest

Kenny Omega will defend the AEW International Title at Fyter Fest in a Fatal 4 Way Match
The other three participants will be determined next week in qualifying matches between Dynamite & Collision
Claudio Castagnoli vs Komander
Hechicero vs Mascara Dorada
Brody King vs Josh Alexander
Official poster for AEW Fyter Fest 2025 featuring Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Mercedes Moné, Toni Storm and MJF.
Dynamite + Collision 4 HOUR BLOCK.
FREE PPV ON TELEVISION. pic.twitter.com/Ugy6iPtQ7T
