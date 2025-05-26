Kenny Omega to defend the AEW International Title at Fyter Fest

May 26, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Kenny Omega will defend the AEW International Title at Fyter Fest in a Fatal 4 Way Match

The other three participants will be determined next week in qualifying matches between Dynamite & Collision

Claudio Castagnoli vs Komander

Hechicero vs Mascara Dorada

Brody King vs Josh Alexander

