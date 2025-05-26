Jim Ross, Swerve Strickland, and Paul Wight updates

– Paul Wight has confirmed that he is still with AEW and is still happy with the company and TK’s direction for it:

“I am still with AEW, still very happy with AEW, very happy with Tony Khan and what he’s doing.

I appreciate Tony and the way he treats talent, and the kind of liberty that Tony gives talent to discover themselves and find themselves. It’s not a cookie cutter process in AEW, they’re not saying ‘This is your ring entrance, this is how you pose, this is what you wear’. AEW is very grassroots, authentic and for me at this stage of the game I appreciate that.”

– Jim Ross (via Grilling JR) has revealed he’ll be undergoing surgery this Tuesday following his recent colon cancer diagnosis.

Despite the tough news, JR made it clear he has no plans to retire and is determined to be at AEW All In Texas on July 12.

– Swerve Strickland shows the staple still on his tongue after Double or Nothing.