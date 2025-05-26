Eric Bischoff not a fan of the latest offering of SNME, poster for WWE Night of Champions

– Eric Bischoff criticized Saturday Night’s Main Event for its poor pacing and lack of emotional depth, stating, “The pace was horrible. To me it was so obvious in the very first match. Everything felt rushed … there was no ebbs and flows in it in terms of what was going on in the ring and the drama that they were trying to create … There’s no reason for me once they made it to the ring to really invest, didn’t give me a reason. And now because of the pace and because everything felt rushed, it also felt awkward.” He also took issue with the length and frequency of ads, saying, “Those supersized commercial breaks, I mean, I wasn’t timing them because I had enough time to get up and go do something else and then come back before the show started, and I’m not exaggerating.” To fix these issues, Bischoff suggested longer matches and more video packages to better tell stories and keep NBC’s audience engaged.

Source: 83 Weeks

