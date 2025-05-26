Chelsea Green suffers broken nose during match against Zelina Vega

Chelsea Green suffered a broken nose on Saturday Night’s Main Event yesterday after she was on the receiving end of a botched 619 from Zelina Vega.

Vega somehow couldn’t complete the turn on the 619 move and then kicked Green in the face, busting her open immediately. Vega went on to win the match and retain the Women’s United States title.

“I was like ‘Whaaat just happened?!’ The ref turns to me and I thought he said ‘You won’ but he said ‘Your nose is broken’ and I was like ‘WHAT’ and he said ‘Your nose is broken!!!!’ and I was like ‘WAIT—EXCUSE ME?!’” she wrote in a post on X.

Green continued her funny post saying that she wasn’t mad, but she was, in the kind of mad where you have to laugh because she knew she was robbed.

“IS THIS REAL LIFE OR AM I ON A HIDDEN CAMERA SHOW ??? I literally turned to the ref and said ‘You’re kidding me right?’ but no, apparently not. He said ‘You have to go to medical because your nose is broken,’” she continued.

WWE Hall of Famer and former champion Trish Stratus told Green that she has a face mask that she could borrow if she needs one!

