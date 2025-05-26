Aleister Black expresses deep admiration for WWE

Aleister Black expressed deep admiration for WWE, emphasizing that no other wrestling environment compares to it. He stated, “Nothing is like WWE, no locker room I’ve ever been in, and it just felt like this is what it’s supposed to be for me, you know?” For Black, returning to WWE brought a mix of emotions, including excitement and anxiety.

He explained, “I was really excited to be back, of course, and like I said initially, it’s a little bit anxiety-driven. But then once you walk around and you get a feel of everything, you’ll say to yourself, hey man, you know all these people, you know all this and everybody’s just going around doing what they always do and everything is just right, it works, everything runs so smoothly.” This sense of familiarity and unity within the organization stood out to him, especially as showtime approached. He concluded by describing the backstage atmosphere, saying, “Then, we get ready for the show, and here we go, rock and roll, everybody’s heading in the same direction and that’s just a really good feeling.”

Source:The Atomic Drop