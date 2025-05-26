AEW title match set for All In Texas

May 26, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Adam Page defeated Will Ospreay to win the Men’s Owen Hart Tournament at Double or Nothing.

After the match Page and Ospreay shake hands and show respect.

Page will now challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship as he finally earns his chance at redemption.

