WWE sets an unprecedented situation with WrestleMania venue and city change

WWE’s unexpected change of venue for the already-announced WrestleMania 42 presents an unprecedented situation that has not occurred since the inception of WrestleMania in 1985.

Until now, WWE had stuck to the city it announced approximately one year prior to the event. While there was a single instance of venue change for WrestleMania 7, the show of shows remained in Los Angeles, relocating from the 90,000-seater Rose Bowl outdoor stadium to the 16,000-capacity indoor Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena, primarily due to very poor ticket sales.

However, this is the first time in 41 years that WWE has announced a location for a WrestleMania and then withdrawn from the commitment.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online