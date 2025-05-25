Video: Bronson Reed returns on Saturday Night’s Main Event

The team of Sami Zayn and CM Punk, in matching Palestine themed gear, take on Seth Rollins and Bron Breaker to open the show.

The finish coming when, taking advantage of the distracted official, Bronson Reed would flatten CM Punk on the outside. Sami, puzzled by what’s just transpired, would then turn around into a spear from Bron Breaker, winning the match.

After the match, Rollins would embrace Reed as it appears Bronson Reed is the next man to join Seth’s stable.

ROLLINS REED BREAKKER HEYMAN The landscape has changed. #SNME pic.twitter.com/otCMzfSxDu — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2025