Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone announced for AEW All In Texas

Timeless Toni Storm will face TBS Champion and new Owen Hart Cup Winner Mercedes Mone at AEW All In Texas.

Storm will defend the Women’s World Title against Mone.

IT'S OFFICIAL! "Timeless" Toni Storm vs @MercedesVarnado for the AEW Women's World Championship at #AEWAllInTexas! Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/hz35K1ZVj4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025