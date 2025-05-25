TNA Border Brawl Results

– Sami Callahan representing Team U.S.A defeated William Trudeau representing Team Canada to give U.S.A the 1-0 lead.

– Courtney Rush Representing Team Canada Defeated Victoria Crawford of Team U.S.A in less then 5 minutes to give Canada the 2-1 advantage.

– The System representing Team U.S.A defeated Channing Decker and Jesse Bieber representing Team Canada to Knot things up at 2.

– Things kicked off with former WWE stars Kelly Kelly, The Mountie and former AEW star Allie who returned to TNA.

– Tommy Dreamer representing Team U.S.A defeated Champagne Singh of Team Canada in a Hardcore Match, by putting him through the Table and Pinning him for the win to put U.S.A back on top 3-2.

– Frankie Kazarian representing Team U.S.A defeated Cody Deanor of Team Canada to push the lead even farther 4-2.

– The Northern Armory of Team Canada defeated The System to cut Canada’s deficit down 4-3.

– Viprus who took the injured Tessa Blanchard’s place represented U.S.A and defeated Jody Threat of Canada to put the US back up by 2, 5-3.

– Eric Young who’s representing Team Canada defeated Matt Hardy of Team U.S.A to cut the deficit back down to 1, 5-4.

– Santino was interviewed by Cathy backstage before his match in the Main Even. Cathy said Canada is down by 1 do you think you have a chance. Santino says he doesn’t know who jumped him from behind and says what kinda coward does that jump him to his face. He ends by saying he’s ready to fight.

– Santino Mirella of Team Canada defeated 1 half of the TNA Tag Champs Nick Nemeth of U.S.A. In a flag match to tie it all up 5-5, now there is controversy.

– Team Canada and Team U.S.A Joined forces to defeat The System.

– Kelly Kelly gets ask how her and Team U.S.A night went, she says she was really hoping her team could’ve pulled out the win but Team Canada was the better man TN.