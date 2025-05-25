Tessa Blanchard missed the TNA tapings, official poster for WWE Money in the Bank

Former TNA World Champion Tessa Blanchard did not appear at a href=”https://www.gerweck.net/2025/05/25/spoilers-tna-impact-taping-results/”>Saturday’s TNA TV taping in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, due to a reported injury.

Blanchard was replaced by Victoria Edwards in a tag match featuring she and Robert Stone against Santino Marella and Arianna Grace. A storyline reason is said to have been given for her not competing.

Fightful reported on Sunday that Blanchard due to what is believe to be a concussion suffered during her match with Grace at Friday’s Under Siege which she was able to finish.

– The official poster for Money in the Bank 2025.