Spoilers: TNA Impact taping results

TNA Wrestling has the next couple of weeks of television in the can.

Following their TNA Under Siege 2025 special event on Friday night, the promotion returned to the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada again on Saturday, May 24, 2025, for a set of TNA iMPACT tapings.

Featured below are complete spoilers for the episode of TNA iMPACT scheduled to air on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

TNA XPLOSION

– Sami Callihan def. Amir Jordan

– JDC def. Channing Decker

TNA iMPACT SPOILERS (Air Date: May 29, 2025)

– Mustafa Ali def. Raj Singh

– Great Hands (John Skyler and Jason Hotch) beat down Singh, Tasha Steelz protests and Ali again shoves her, but she stays with the group

– Lei Ying Lee def. Ash by Elegance

– Personal Concierge cuts a promo and says he’s preparing for an Elegance Release Party later tonight and wouldn’t be ringside for this match

– Masha Slamovich challenges Lei Ying Lee to a match at Against All Odds

– Mance Warner (w/ Steph De Lander) def. Bryce Hansen

– SDL says they want the TNA International title

– Robert Stone & Victoria Crawford (w/ Tessa Blanchard and Alisha Edwards) def. Santino Marella & Arianna Grace

– Special Guest Referee: Jimmy Korderas

– Stone set 3 rules for the match:

1) Ten Limit Time Limit Draw

2) Alisha Edwards is guest enforcer

3) Cobra is banned

– Stone pins Grace, Edwards counted the pin

– Tessa didn’t compete because of some excuse Stone made up, crowd cheered for her being out of the match

– Maggie Lee is now M By Elegance. Ash by Elegance is not there because she lost earlier to Lei Ying Lee Harley Hudson & Myla Grace interrupt, throwing champagne at Heather and M

– TNA International Championship Match: Steve Maclin (c) def. Matt Cardona