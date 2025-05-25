Shotzi fires back at someone who called her injury-prone, Naomi mocks Jade Cargill
– Shotzi via X:
“Injury prone” is a term that you wanna be smart marks overuse to sound smart. 100% of the wrestlers you are calling injury prone are not, they are just human. https://t.co/4l3q4ORhnE
— Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) May 25, 2025
– Naomi mocks Jade Cargill after wearing an outfit made entirely out of dollar bills.
Wearing a dollar and not even being worth a dollar is ridiculous ⚠️ https://t.co/yRJovHLJjW
— Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) May 25, 2025