Shotzi fires back at someone who called her injury-prone, Naomi mocks Jade Cargill

– Shotzi via X:

“Injury prone” is a term that you wanna be smart marks overuse to sound smart. 100% of the wrestlers you are calling injury prone are not, they are just human. https://t.co/4l3q4ORhnE — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) May 25, 2025

– Naomi mocks Jade Cargill after wearing an outfit made entirely out of dollar bills.

Wearing a dollar and not even being worth a dollar is ridiculous ⚠️ https://t.co/yRJovHLJjW — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) May 25, 2025