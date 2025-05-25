Several WWE legends appear at Saturday Night’s Main Event

Half a dozen WWE legends were invited to last night’s Saturday Night’s Main Event and were shown at ringside throughout the two-hour broadcast.

Jimmy Hart and Bushwhacker Luke, both Hall of Famers, were the first ones to get some camera time. They were followed by former WWF Women’s champion and Tampa’s own Leilani Kai and Tatanka. The last two shown on camera were WWE Hall of Famers Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham, the duo formerly known as The U.S. Express.

Kai, who has not appeared on WWE television since she 1994, posted on Facebook, “All I ever wanted” with a photo of herself sitting at ringside and the lower third graphic with her name.

Also, Lilian Garcia returned to do all the ring introductions for the night and Hall of Famer Jesse “The Body” Ventura also returned for several segments with Joe Tessitore and did commentary for the cage match between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre.

