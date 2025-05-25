R-Truth doesn’t think John Cena is completely gone

EXCLUSIVE: R-Truth reflects on his match with his "childhood hero" and wonders if there was a sign that the 17-time World Champion may not be all the way gone.#SNME pic.twitter.com/WHQ9KYVaGD — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2025

R-Truth was in a WWE exclusive video after Saturday Night’s Main Event, R-Truth doesn’t think John Cena is completely gone.

R-Truth: “That’s my childhood hero. That’s my brother. This is his last farewell tour. And this is how he wants to end it… Y’all saw it. I almost had him. He’s right there, coming back. You gotta bring him back before he leaves, before he’s gone, before he’s done.”