Official poster for Worlds Collide, WWE interested in Tatanka’s sons?

– Here is the official poster for WWE x Lucha Libre AAA Worlds Collide

– Tantanka recently revealed that WWE has expressed interest in his two sons, who he believes have great potential to succeed in professional wrestling. He proudly spoke about his eldest, saying, “My son is a big, big elite wrestler. He’s only in the ninth grade. He’s a two-time national champion, meaning he’s the best, one of the best in the entire United States.” He also mentioned his younger son, noting both could form a unique duo, adding, “So I have two sons, both young, that can be a Native American tag team at WWE.”

According to Tantanka, WWE is already watching them closely, stating, “WWE has already talked to me about them. They’re very aware about them. They’re keeping their radar on them.”