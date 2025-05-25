Notes on Roman Reigns, Steve Maclin, and JBL

– JBL posted:

This is life. We did what we love, we continue to. Because we love wrestling. These guys are legends, legends are worthy of respect-they are hobbling cause they went out every night and performed, hurt or not. We don’t ask for pity, we also don’t ask for some dipshit to make… https://t.co/3XOX1CxD1B — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) May 25, 2025

It’s sad to see wrestling “fans” like you. Delete your account. https://t.co/dTy7bgtgqB — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 25, 2025

– Today is Roman Reigns 40th birthday. Happy Birthday to our Tribal Chief.

– Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Steve Maclin becomes BRCW Heavyweight Championship contender After Fatal 4-Way Victory

Boca Raton Championship Wrestling (BRCW) held its BRCW Underground event on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at The Studio at Mizner Park in Boca Raton, Florida. In the featured bout, Steve Maclin defeated Lakay, Madman Fulton, and Noah Kekoa in a Fatal 4-Way Match to become the number one contender for the BRCW Heavyweight Championship.

Maclin’s victory secures him a future title opportunity. The championship match date will be announced by BRCW in the coming weeks.

The event also included the following results:

Fatal 4-Way – #1 Contender Match: Steve Maclin def. Lakay, Noah Kekoa, and Fulton

Cha Cha Charlie def. A.J. Francis

BRCW Cruiserweight Championship: Jonny Fairplay (c) and Harley Cameron def. Tyler Breeze and Renee Michelle

Winners Take All – CCW & BRCW Tag Team Championships: Wild Stallionz (Matt Riddle & Stallion Rogers) def. Ricky Martinez & ERA

DTF def. Matt Taven

WWE ID Official Match: It’s Gal def. Skitz

Oddyssey def. Jack Talos (w/ FTC)

Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship: Mo Jabari (c) def. Kerry Morton

Also appearing at the event were Ricardo Rodriguez, Matt Rehwoldt, Samira, Mark Long, Matthew Maschler, Neil the Heel, BRCW Champion Ricky Morton, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, Dasha, Bull James, Leva Bates, and Lloyd Anoa’i.