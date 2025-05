New TNA Champion crowned at NXT Battleground

At Battleground, Trick Williams defeated Joe Hendry to win the TNA World Title.

A TNA Championship just changed hands on WWE TV for the first time in the 23+ year history of the company.

OH. MY. GOD. TRICK WILLIAMS IS THE NEW TNA WORLD CHAMPION!!!#WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/7BfAkTMKRO — WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025