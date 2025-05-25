Live WWE Battleground Results

Live from Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL:

– Kicking off the Battleground pre-show. Sol Ruca and Zaria sits down with Kelly Kincaid to discuss the progress Sol has made over the last year and finally achieving gold. This year she is defending and her mindset now.

– Another vignette for The Culling. Shawn Spears discusses Brooks Jensen and Niko Vance imposing their will and leaning on them to get the victory tonight. Izzi Dame says they will do whatever it takes to get a victory.

– Myles Osborne sits down with Vic Joseph earlier this week. Osborne discusses having a life of trials and tribulations and having to constantly battle. Tonight will be no different. Can he fight through the adversity tonight and become NXT Champion.

NXT Battleground kicks off with:

– Sol Ruca defeats Kelani Jordan to retain the Women’s NXT North American Championship. Ruca hits the soul snatcher for the victory.

– Next on Battleground, Hank, Tank & Josh Briggs vs The Culling

Full NXT Battleground 2025 Match Card:

– Joe Hendry vs. Trick Williams – TNA World Championship

– Oba Femi vs. Myles Bourne – NXT Championship

– Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jordynne Grace – NXT Women’s Championship

– Tony D’Angelo vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

– Hank & Tank and Josh Briggs vs. The Culling

– Sol Ruca vs. Kelani Jordan – NXT Women’s North American Championship