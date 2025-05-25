Ex-WWE/AEW Cezar Bononi quits TV Wrestling

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

BRCW Star Cezar Bononi says he will never wrestle on TV again

A former WWE name and ex-AEW regular has addressed his wrestling career, noting that he doesn’t plan on wrestling on TV again.

While many fans know Cezar Bononi from his time on WWE NXT or AEW Dark, the Brazilian star has established himself as a fitness coach in recent years, helping many wrestlers to hit their fitness goals.

Speaking about his own career with Denise Salcedo, Bononi noted that his days of weekly traveling to wrestle on TV are behind him.

Noting that he still enjoys wrestling on the independent scene with his relaxed schedule, Bononi said:

“I’m going to be honest, I don’t plan to get back on TV. My body feels so good right now. Wrestling is really, really bad for the body.

“My body feels so good. I still love wrestling, I still want to be part of that, I still want to have my matches. I want my son to actually see me wrestle and enjoy.”

“He’s four, he was really afraid of the noises, so he never watched it even though I took him to a few shows but actually, last night we had a show in Boca, that’s a place that I’m working the most, Boca Raton Championship Wrestling. We work there every two, three months and I just had a run-in and my son watched it and loved it so I’m still having fun.”

“I’m being very picky with whatever matches i’m having. If it’s a client of mine, of course i’ll do it, but travelling weekly, I think that part of my life is (behind me).”

“I feel that what I’m doing right now, I’m really giving back to the industry, like everybody wants to, right?”

Cezar Bononi signed with WWE in 2015 ahead of his NXT TV debut in May 2017. He was notably named “Future Star of NXT” at the 2017 NXT Year-End Awards. He remained with WWE up until his release in April 2020.

Bononi was also a regular on AEW Dark, appearing for the promotion’s now-defunct brand from September 2020 to March 2023.

source: WrestleTalk