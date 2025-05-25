Dustin Rhodes does have a clear vision for how he wants to finish

Before their match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at #AEWDoN, @ReneePaquette sits down with ROH World Tag Champions, Sons of Texas (@DustinRhodes + @SammyGuevara), on this edition of #AEW Close Up! Now on YouTube! ▶️ https://t.co/WuYslWu8PQ pic.twitter.com/wRYKXTRGVj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 23, 2025

Dustin Rhodes shared his heartfelt thoughts on how he envisions the end of his wrestling career, revealing that while retirement isn’t imminent, he does have a clear vision for how he wants to finish. “I’ve thought in depth, and there’s a list of three guys. I’d rather not say them right now. I want to keep that close to my chest, but I do have a plan.” Although he’s hinted at retirement timelines before, he admitted that those dates often shift. “It’s not soon, guys. I know I’ve said I have one more year sometimes in the past, and it always changes. Then the next year I’ll say, ‘Oh, I got a couple more years,’ and the next two years come, and, ‘Oh, maybe next year.’ Seriously, it’s not very close, but it is.” Estimating his time left, he added, “I would say a couple of years, two and a half, maybe. I do have a plan of who I want to work, who I want to face, and I think Tony’s going to be okay with that.”

Reflecting on his respect for AEW and its leadership, Rhodes expressed immense gratitude for Tony Khan, stating, “I think he’s going to give me the opportunity to go out like Sting did, and that is the most respect that I could ever feel.” He continued, emphasizing his appreciation for the company, “Feel the most love, the most passion from this company, and I feel it every single day.” Addressing critics and the wrestling world’s divided opinions, Rhodes defended AEW’s progress: “With all the tribalism out there about the other place and us and what’s good, what’s bad, whatever, they have no idea how hard we work and what goes on.” He underscored AEW’s impressive growth, saying, “I mean, we’re our startup company. This is our sixth year. We are growing every single year, doing amazing, making huge amounts of money, and working all over the world.” In closing, he made his loyalty clear: “It is a place I want to be and finish my career.”

Source: Close Up with Renee Paquette