Dates for WWE Evolution and Great American Bash, match announced for Worlds Collide

– Just announced: NXT Great American Bash, Saturday Night’s Main Event, and WWE Evolution in July in Atlanta.

GREAT AMERICAN BASH

SATURDAY NIGHT'S MAIN EVENT

EVOLUTION Atlanta… are you ready? ️ PRE-SALE THIS TUESDAY | COMBO TICKETS ON SALE WEDNESDAY pic.twitter.com/RltVT2f5TR — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2025

– Announced earlier:

JUST ANNOUNCED: EL HIJO DEL VIKINGO battles CHAD GABLE at #WorldsCollide! SATURDAY, JUNE 7th 3ET/12PT pic.twitter.com/Y7Ri7s420v — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2025