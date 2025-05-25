Scheduled for The Buy-In pre-show is Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay & Harley Cameron in women’s tag-team action, as well as Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero, Lio Rush & Action Andretti vs. AR Fox, Bandido, Komander & Hologram in an eight-man tag-team bout.

Featured below are complete AEW Double Or Nothing: The Buy-In pre-show results from Sunday, May 25, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 6:30pm EST. – 12:00am PST. on pay-per-view.

AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING: THE BUY-IN RESULTS 5/25/25

The AEW Double Or Nothing Buy-In pre-show is officially underway. Renee Paquette is joined by RJ City and Jeff Jarrett. They start things off by giving a shout-out to Jim Ross, who was recently diagnosed with colon cancer.

From there, the pre-show panelists run down the scheduled lineup for tonight’s deep card as the official match graphics flash across the screen. Prince Nana joins them to talk about Anarchy in the Arena and Swerve Strickland’s involvement.

Madison Rayne joins the panel to discuss the Owen Hart Cup Finals between Mercedes Mone and Jamie Hayter. Daddy Magic makes an appearance to talk about his friend Daniel Garcia and the returning Nigel McGuinness taking on the dangerous FTR with Stokely Hathaway.

The video package airs to promote the Stretcher Match tonight, with Ricochet going one-on-one against Mark Briscoe. Back live, Paquette sends things backstage, where Lexy Nair is standing by with her guest at this time, Ricochet. He talks about the Stretcher Match rules while insulting Briscoe and Paquette.

Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay & Harley Cameron

The pre-show crew sends things over to the ringside crew, and the three-man commentary team of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz are shown on-camera for the first time tonight to introduce themselves. The theme for Megan Bayne hits and out she comes accompanied by Penelope Ford.

The duo settle inside the squared circle for opening tag-team action here on the pre-show. Taz likes their head-dresses. He thinks it makes them look like reindeer. Great insight. Veteran analysis-Jones. The entrance tune for their opposition hits, and out comes the duo of Anna Jay and Harley Cameron.

After the bell sounds, Bayne and Cameron kick things off for their respective teams. Bayne and Ford build up to a double-team spot where they yell “Bow down!” and shove the face of their opponent into the ass of their partner, as the partner lays stomach-first on the mat shaking her ass.

Bayne tags in Ford, who settles in a comfortable offensive lead, taking it to Jay, who eventually lands a big dropkick, buying herself enough time to rush over and make the tag to Cameron. Cameron goes to work on Ford. After a few more minutes of back-and-forth action, Cameron hits her name-less finisher for the win.

Winners: Anna Jay & Harley Cameron

Backstage, The Sons of Texas duo, ROH World Tag-Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara, are interviewed live. “The Natural” does most of the talking, and mentions waking up today and seeing a storm coming.

He says the storm is one that is not good. He tells The Hurt Syndicate they like to hurt people, well try your best tonight, because there’s nothing they can do to him that hasn’t already been done.

Things settle back at the pre-show panel, where Jeff Jarrett, Renee Paquette and RJ City follow-up by giving their thoughts on the scheduled Hurt Syndicate vs. Sons of Texas tag-team title tilt. Jarrett accidentally calls the champs the Hurt Business. The others correct him and say syndicate, followed by, “He’s new here.”

As the panelists continue talking about some of the action scheduled for tonight’s show, they all seem to get quiet and look scared at the same time, seeing something off-camera. That something walks into the camera shot, and reveals himself to be “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer.

Archer cuts a very normal-style promo, like a regular guy as opposed to a crazy person, which isn’t doing his gimmick any favors. They talk about the Don Callis Family vs. The Paragon Trios bout scheduled for tonight, with Josh Alexander, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita battling Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong.

Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero, Lio Rush & Action Andretti vs. AR Fox, Bandido, Komander & Hologram

The talk winds down after Archer walks off, and then they send things back to Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz at ringside. The CRU duo make their way out, and then the the rest of the team. AR Fox, Bandido, Komander and Hologram make their entrances next for their team.

We get the bell to start this one off. As soon as it does, all eight men collide and start brawling. Bodies immediately start clearing out of the ring, and it’s the four heels remaining. They single out Bandido and all go to work on him. Just 19 minutes remaining until the PPV portion of tonight’s show gets underway.

Things keep a pretty good pace throughout, until Komander gets in there, and then it’s as fast as humanly possible. Komander hits a crazy double-high spot and then all four members of his team hit a crazy four-post massacre spot. Action Andretti ends up getting badly busted open near the end. Bandido finishes things off.

Winners: AR Fox, Bandido, Komander & Hologram

The broadcast settles back at the pre-show panel again, with Renee Paquette, RJ City and Jeff Jarrett talking about the action that just went down in the previous match, and then wrapping things up.

An extended video package airs to finish up The Buy-In pre-show. It’s time to switch over to the pay-per-view portion of the evening.