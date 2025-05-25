AEW Double or Nothing 2025 Coverage



Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Glendale, Arizona.

—



Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Final Match

Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter

They lock up, and Hayter gains control. Hayter delivers back elbows in the corner, and then slams Mone down. Mone comes back with shots in the corner, but Hayter throws her down and follows with a kick to the face. Hayter goes for the cover, but Mone kicks out at two. Hayter keeps the advantage and locks in a single-leg Boston Crab. Mone counters and sends Hayter’s head into the ropes. Mone delivers running double knees in the ropes, and then follows with a meteora from the apron to the floor. Mone slams Hayter into the barricade and gets her back into the ring. Mone applies a laying surfboard submission, and then gets a two count on a roll-up. Mone clubs Hayter across the back a few times and sends her into the corner before slamming her down for another two count. Mone applies a Camel Clutch and delivers a Backstabber. Mone rolls into a straitjacket Camel Clutch, but Hayter backs her into the corner and delivers back elbows. Mone slams Hayter down by her hair, but Hayter gets a quick two count as Mone goes after her. They exchange shots, and then Hayter sends Mone into the corner.

Hayter charges, but Mone sends her to the apron. Hayter delivers a forearm strike and follows with right hands. Hayter stays up top, but Mone pulls her down and gets a two count. Mone delivers double knees to Hayter’s back and goes for it again, but Hayter dodges and delivers a suplex. Hayter delivers a missile dropkick, and immediately follows with another dropkick that sends Mone into the corner. Hayter delivers double knees and picks Mone up, but Mone counters with a shot to Hayter’s back and kicks her in the knee. Mone delivers the Three Amigos and goes up top, but Hayter cuts her odd and delivers forarm shots. Hayter delivers a delayed vertical suplex and goes for another, but Mone counters with a Backstabber. Hayter comes back with a kick to the face, and then Mone delivers a knee strike. Hayter comes back with a lariat, and both of them are down. Mone rolls to the floor, but Hayter goes after her and delivers a clothesline off the ring steps. Hayter gets Mone back into the ring and drops her with a kick to the face for a two count. Hayter picks Mone up, but Mone counters with three Backstabbers and locks in the Statement Maker.

Hayter gets free and delivers shots and headbutts to Mone. Hayter goes for a cover, but Mone kicks out at two. Hayter gets another two count and backs Mone into the corner. Mone counters and slams Hayter’s face into the turnbuckle and goes for an avalanche Money Maker, but Hayter escapes and sets up for a powerbomb. Mone counters with right hands and slams Hayter down for another two count. Mone goes for the Money Maker again, but Hayter rolls through and goes for Hayterade. Mone rolls through and gets a two count, but Hayter counters into a rear choke on the mat. Mone gets free and Hayter goes for a lariat, but Mone dodges and gets a two count. Mone locks in the Statement Maker, but Hayter escapes and picks Mone up. Mone counters with right hands and goes for a crucifix bomb, but Hayter rolls through and slams Mone down. Hayter delivers a sliding lariat and goes for the cover, but Mone kicks out at two. Mone comes back with shots, but Hayter delivers a Tombstone Piledriver for a two count. Hayter goes for Hayterade, but Mone rolls through and slams Hayter down with a DDT for the pin fall.

Winner: Mercedes Mone

—



Tag Team Match

Nigel McGuinness and Daniel Garcia (w/Matt Menard) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (w/Stokely Hathaway)

Garcia and Wheeler start the match with a lock up. They go into the corner and pull each other’s hair before breaking. They exchange waist-locks and side-headlocks, and then Wheeler takes Garcia down and mocks him. Wheeler applies a side-headlock, but Garcia sends him off the ropes. Wheeler delivers a shoulder tackle, but Garcia comes back with one of his own after running the ropes. Garcia mocks Wheeler this time, and then Harwood tags in. McGuinness tags in, as well, and they lock up. Harwood backs McGuinness into the corner and delivers a right hand. Harwood follows with chops, but McGuinness comes back with shots and headbutts. Harwood chops McGuinness a few more times and follows with right hands. McGuinness comes back with uppercuts, and then chops Harwood in the corner. Wheeler comes in, as does Garcia, and Garcia and McGuinness slam FTR down. Garcia and McGuinness go for submissions, but FTR escape to the outside. Harwood gets back in, but Wheeler trips McGuinness from behind and Harwood delivers a shot. Wheeler tags in, but McGuinness kicks Harwood in the face.

McGuinness delivers a shot to Wheeler and slams him down for a one count.