WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event returns live this evening at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Scheduled for the show tonight is ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul for the WWE World Heavyweight Title, John Cena vs. R-Truth in non-title action, Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest in a Steel Cage match, CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker in tag-team action, as well as Zelina Vega (c) vs. Chelsea Green for the WWE Women’s U.S. Title.

The following are complete WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results from Saturday, May 24, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on NBC and Peacock from 8-10pm EST.

WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT RESULTS 5/24/25

The retro-style opening airs to get things started, after the usual show-opening “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” intro narrated by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque is shown.

Jesse Ventura & Joe Tessitore Open Show

We shoot inside the Yuengling Center for the first time this evening, as Joe Tessitore and Jesse “The Body” Ventura welcome us to the show from a podium near the entrance area.

Ventura talks about the dangers of steel cage matches. He’s stuttering and stalling before talking, Joe Biden-style, as he makes a dumb crack about Jake Paul only beating Mike Tyson because “Tyson took a dive.”

He’s got the wrong Paul, first off. So much wrong with that statement. We move on.

Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn & CM Punk

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee check in from ringside, as the familiar sounds of Seth Rollins’ theme hits. Out he comes accompanied by Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman. The two settle in the ring and the “CM Punk! CM Punk!” chants immediately spread throughout the building.

Instead, Sami Zayn’s upbeat entrance tune hits. Out he comes to a big pop. The theme for his partner, CM Punk, hits next and the crowd explodes as “The Best in the World” heads down to the ring for the opening contest. All four immediately begin brawling.

The bell finally sounds and it is Zayn and Rollins who kick things off for their respective teams. Breakker gets in a cheap shot from behind and tags in. He leaps and splashes onto Zayn on the commentary desk at ringside as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Breakker punch Zayn to his corner. The referee backs Breakker up. Rollins uses the distraction to punch away at Zayn. Punk is furious. Breakker powers Zayn up for a vertical suplex to pick up a two-count. Breakker does some push-ups after Zayn kicks out.

Breakker is taunting Punk. Rollins tags in. Rollins and Breakker send Zayn into the ropes. Zayn elbows Rollins back and gives Breakker a back body drop over the top rope. Zayn rolls under a clothesline and tags out. Punk hits Rollins with a clothesline and a back elbow before sending him into the ropes for a jumping calf kick.

Punk connects with a neckbreaker and takes his shirt off before signalling for the end. Punk lifts Rollins for a Go To Sleep, but Rollins slides off. Punk kicks Rollins and hits Code Red for a near fall. Paul Heyman is stunned by that move. The crowd chants, “CM Punk.”

Punk knees Rollins in the face and hits a bulldog. As he hits the bulldog, he clotheslines Breakker down. Punk goes to the top rope and points to the heavens before hitting a diving elbow drop. 1… 2… Rollins kicks out. Punk signals for the end again. Punk lifts Rollins, but Breakker pulls Rollins down.

Punk goes after Breakker, but he escapes. Rollins catches Punk with a Pedigree! 1… 2… Zayn breaks up the pin. Breakker gets in the ring and attacks Zayn before sending him over the top rope to the apron. Breakker charges, but Zayn pulls the top rope down to get him out of the ring.

Zayn then smashes Breakker with a springboard moonsault block to the floor at ringside. The crowd goes wild. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into the second mid-match commercial break of the bout thus far, as the action resumes back inside the ring.

This time when we return, we see Punk and Rollins are exchanging punches. The crowd chants for Punk. Punk grabs Rollins’ head and knees him in the midsection several times. Punk lifts Rollins for a GTS, but Rollins gets out. Punk avoids a Stomp, and they take each other out with a double clothesline. Zayn and Breakker tag in.

Zayn goes for a Blue Thunder Bomb, but Breakker gets out. Zayn gets out of a powerbomb attempt, wrenches the arm, scales the ropes, and hits a tornado DDT. Zayn sets up for a Helluva Kick, but Rollins grabs the leg. Punk runs over and hits Rollins with a plancha. Breakker charges, but Zayn hits an exploder suplex into the turnbuckles.

Zayn goes to the opposite corner and sizes up Breakker. Zayn goes to charge, but Heyman grabs the ankle! The referee admonishes Heyman. Zayn is not happy. All of a sudden, Bronson Reed charges at ringside and hits Punk with a Spear through the barricade. Heyman looks pleased. Breakker then hits Zayn with a Spear for the win.

After the match, Breakker enters the ring as Michael Cole brings up his history with Rollins on commentary. Breakker stepped in front of Rollins and stared down Reed, while pulling his straps down. Rollins then stepped in front of Breakker, took a few steps forward, and gave Reed a big hug. Punk tried re-entering the ring, only for Reed to hit a big senton and then a top-rope Tsunami Splash.

Winners: Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker

WWE Women’s United States Championship

Zelina Vega (c) vs. Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green is interviewed backstage and then makes her way out to the ring accompanied by The Secret Hervice duo of Piper Niven and Alba Fyre. She settles in the ring and demands Cole and McAfee stand up and salute her. We head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

The show returns to Green, Niven and Fyre in the ring with Green’s music still playing. It stops and then the familiar sounds of Zelina Vega’s entrance tune hits. Out comes the reigning Women’s U.S. Champion for her latest title defense. The bell sounds and off we go.

Chelsea Green immediately takes it to Zelina Vega. Green drives Vega into the turnbuckles and poses. Vega rolls her up for a two-count. Vega hits a head-scissor takeover before going for a 619, but Green moves. Green grabs Vega, but Vega knees her out of the ring. Vega goes to the apron, but Green grabs her and hits a powerbomb on the floor.

Green gets her in the ring for a two-count. Green bounces Vega’s face off the canvas before talking some trash. Green slaps her in the face and hits the ropes before slinging her face into the mat for a two-count. The Secret Hervice looks frustrated at ringside.

Green digs her knee into Vega’s back and pulls back on the arms. Vega tries to fight up, but Green slings her down before applying a rear chin lock. Vega fights up and hits a jawbreaker, but Green floors her with a big boot. Green stomps her in the corner and backs up. Green goes for a springboard splash, but Vega moves.

Vega kicks Green and sizes her up. Vega hits a pair of clotheslines before blocking a kick and hitting a back suplex. Vega kips up and gets the crowd going. Vega hits a pseudo-meteora in the corner. Green avoids a diving attack and takes her down. Green sets up for an Un-Pretty-Her, but Vega counters with a backstabber.

Vega hits a hideous 619, and the crowd starts to boo a bit. Vega goes to the top rope. Alba Fyre distracts the referee as Piper Niven sweeps Vega’s feet. Vega fights back and hits Code Red off the second rope for the win. Green’s nose is busted open at the end of the bout. Vega retains.

Winner and STILL WWE Women’s U.S. Champion: Zelina Vega

WWE Evolution Is Returning

WWE Hall of Famer “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart is seated at ringside. Also at ringside is WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke! Luke tries to lick Hart, but Hart escapes.

WWE World Collide will take place on Saturday, June 7, at 3 p.m. ET. Vikingo will battle Chad Gable. We then see El Hijo Del Vikingo being shown at ringside in a brief cameo appearance to promote the announcement.

NXT Great American Bash, Saturday Night’s Main Event (July 12), and WWE Evolution (July 13) are coming to Atlanta. The latter two shows will be taking place at State Farm Arena.

John Cena vs. R-Truth

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena makes his entrance to a polarizing reaction and has Lilian Garcia do an extended announcement for him. R-Truth comes out to Cena’s music and wearing Cena’s gear. Cena looks seriously unimpressed.

As R-Truth dances around the ring, Cena clotheslines him down. Cena punches away at R-Truth and rips his shirt off. The bell has rung to start the match. The crowd starts dueling chants for Cena. Cena puts R-Truth in the corner and punches him.

R-Truth is wearing the jorts. Cena whips him hard into the opposite corner. Cena picks up a few of R-Truth’s earrings that fell out. Cena throws them onto R-Truth. The crowd chants, “You can’t wrestle/Yes, he can.” Cena hits a diving shoulder tackle and looks like he isn’t sweating R-Truth.

Cena hits a second diving shoulder tackle, followed by a back suplex powerbomb. Cena connects with the 5 Knuckle Shuffle before lifting him for an Attitude Adjustment, but R-Truth slides off. R-Truth hits a pair of diving shoulder tackles, followed by a back suplex powerbomb.

R-Truth connects with a 5 Knuckle Shuffle before hitting his childhood hero with an AA! 1… 2… Cena quickly kicks out. R-Truth quickly transitions to an STF, but Cena gets to the bottom rope to break up the hold. Cena rolls out of the ring to recover.

R-Truth goes outside to grab Cena, but Cena sends him headfirst into the ring post. Cena grabs the Undisputed WWE Championship and gets in the ring. Cena sizes R-Truth up, but he doesn’t hit him with the title. Cena looks like he’s second-guessing his decision. Cena looks to the crowd and looks unsure.

Cena then hands the title to referee Jason Ayers. Cena shakes R-Truth’s hand before delivering a low blow! The referee was distracted as he handed the title to a crew member. Cena immediately follows up with an AA for the win. After the match, Cena hits Truth with a title shot anyways.

Winner: John Cena

Steel Cage Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

The video package airs to tell the story leading up to our next match of the evening, which is a grudge rematch that will be taking place inside of a Steel Cage match, as Drew McIntyre goes one-on-one against Damian Priest. We see the cage being set up at ringside as the show heads into another break.

When the show returns, John Cena confronts Jey Uso backstage. He tells him he’s gonna take the title he has and retire it, and wouldn’t it be funny if at the same time that happens, Logan Paul has Uso’s title. He questions if that would ruin wrestling. He tells Uso that’s a lot of pressure for his match.

Cena walks off and we shoot back inside the Yuengling Center where Jesse Ventura joins McAfee and Cole on commentary for the next match. We hear the sword-swipe and out comes “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre ready for battle.

“All Rise” we hear next, and out comes Damian Priest in a superhero outfit. As Damian Priest tries to enter the cage, Drew McIntyre attacks him. McIntyre attacks him at ringside and puts two chairs in the ring before getting inside. McIntyre closes the door to start the match.

From there, things get officially underway. We see Priest attack McIntyre and tries to smash him into the cage wall, but Priest blocks it. Priest attacks and tries to drive McIntyre into the cage, but McIntyre stops him. McIntyre hits a chop, but Priest responds with a flatline.

Priest chops the chest and superkicks him. Priest goozles him, but McIntyre elbows out of a South of Heaven attempt. Priest boots McIntyre in the face and charges, but McIntyre sidesteps him. McIntyre sends Priest into the cage wall. McIntyre scoops him up and lawn darts him into the cage. We head to a break on that note.

When we return from the break, we see McIntyre try to escape the cage, but Priest cuts him off. Priest stands on the top rope and sets up for a Razor’s Edge, but McIntyre fights out of it. McIntyre slings Priest’s head off the cage wall, knocking him to the canvas.

McIntyre leaps, but he rolls through when Priest moves. Priest connects with a Claymore Kick and hits South of Heaven! 1… 2… McIntyre kicks out. Priest climbs the cage and gets a leg over the top, but McIntyre climbs and grabs him. McIntyre hooks the head and brings Priest off the top of the cage with a superplex.

McIntyre counts down and hits a Claymore Kick! 1… 2… Priest barely kicks out! McIntyre is stunned. The crowd chants, “This is awesome!” Priest and McIntyre exchange punches in the center of the ring. Priest kicks away at McIntyre’s midsection and rocks him with a forearm to the jaw.

Priest hits a diving elbow in the corner and hits the ropes, but he holds on before McIntyre can hit a Claymore Kick. Priest rolls McIntyre up for a two-count. McIntyre goozles Priest and hits him with South of Heaven! McIntyre covers and gets a near fall. McIntyre grabs the steel chair he brought into the cage at the start and smashes it a few times off Priest’s back.

Drew wedges the chair into the corner and leans Priest’s head against it. McIntyre goes for a Claymore Kick into the chair, but Priest moves. Priest attacks him with the chair and drives the chair into McIntyre’s throat! Priest hits South of Heaven and looks around.

Priest lays McIntyre’s head on the chair and grabs the other chair. Priest crushes McIntyre with a con-chair-to! Michael Cole mentions that Priest took out his mentor, Edge, with a con-chair-to. Priest heads to the door and slowly steps out.

Priest stops on the bottom step and looks back at McIntyre. Priest then steps off the bottom step to win the match. After the match ends, officials tend to the unconscious McIntyre in the ring as on commentary, Ventura proceeds to bury the living crap out of Priest.

Essentially calling him a pussy for a good 3-5 minutes straight for going out the door instead of going over the top of the cage to escape. No one bothered to tell him Priest isn’t the heel. Very, very cringe stuff. The show heads into another commercial break.

Winner: Damian Priest

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

‘Main Event’ Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul

It’s main event time!

When the show returns from the break, Cole and McAfee send things up to the podium near the entrance, where Jesse Ventura is now standing with Joe Tessitore. So after that brutal final commentary leading into the break with Ventua, the first thing we see when we return is more Ventura.

The familiar sounds of ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso’s entrance tune hits and thousands of Tampa fans pop up and start yeeting. Oh yeah. Uso then begins his custom ring entrance through the crowd. As usual, he stops and finds a kid in his gear, puts his YEET! sunglasses on him and they do the wave together.

As Uso finishes making his way to the ring, the show shifts gears and settles into a pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, Logan Paul’s entrance tune hits and out he comes the former U.S. Champion for his big world title shot in our final match of the evening.

He settles inside the squared circle and the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. The two lock up, and Uso hooks a side headlock. Paul whips him off, but Uso shoulder tackles him. Uso hits the ropes, so Paul drops down and leapfrogs him.

Uso quickly uppercuts him and sends him to the corner, but Paul slingshots over him. Paul knocks him back and hits a blockbuster off the ropes before doing a kip-up. Uso rolls out of the ring to recover. Paul takes Uso out with a plancha. We then head into a mid-match break.

The show returns as the main event of the evening is still in progress. Uso knocks Paul into the corner with a step-up enzuigiri. Uso gets the crowd going and hits a running hip attack. Uso covers for a two-count. Uso heads to the top rope for an Uso Splash, but Paul gets the knees up and rolls him up for a two-count.

Paul is not happy with the referee’s count. Paul lifts Uso up for a rolling fireman’s carry before going for a Lionsault, but Uso gets the knees up. Uso sends Paul into the ropes for a pop-up Samoan Drop for a two-count. Uso grabs Paul, but he holds onto the middle turnbuckle.

Uso pulls him away, and Paul rips the turnbuckle pad off. Uso clotheslines Paul over the top rope and goes for a suicide dive, but Paul punches him in the face with the loaded right hand! Paul bounces Uso off the top turnbuckle and sets up for a Buckshot Lariat, but Uso superkicks him for a two-count.

The crowd chants, “This is awesome!” Uso charges for a Spear, but Paul sidesteps him and sends him into the exposed turnbuckle! Paul cracks him in the jaw with the loaded right hand and covers! 1… 2… Uso kicks out! Paul grabs Uso, but Uso superkicks him. Uso heads to the top rope and hits an Uso Splash.

He goes for the cover, but as the referee is about to count to three, John Cena pulls the referee out of the ring. Cena punches away at Uso until Cody Rhodes runs out to a huge ovation for his first appearance in WWE since WrestleMania 41, where he lost his title to Cena.

Cody beats Cena down and then the action resumes in the ring, where Cole points out that Logan Paul has on brass knuckles. Before he can use them, however, he turns around into a big Spear from Uso. Uso follows up with the cover for the 1-2-3 and the victory to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Once the match wraps up, Cody gets on the microphone and tells Cena that he has ruined enough. He tells him he’s sorry the John Cena Farewell Tour ran through Rhodes Country, and then announces it will be himself and Uso taking on Cena and Logan Paul at WWE Money In The Bank. That’s how the show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL WWE World Heavyweight Champion: ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso