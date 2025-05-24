WWE News and Notes

– Cody Rhodes (via ComicBook) wants to be in the Metal Gear Solid film.

“If you need me to learn Russian and do Revolver Ocelot, I would do it. If you just put the hood on me I’d do Cyborg Ninja. So I would do anything to be in Metal Gear Solid.”

– Lyra Valkyria (via The Irish Mirror) on Connor McGregor’s wrestling potential:

“He doesn’t have what it takes.”

– Nikki Bella (Nikki & Brie Show) says she was NOT talking about Evolution 2 when she previously teased an announcement that would get her fans excited for July.

Her tease was actually about an upcoming movie, with her role to be announced.

– R-Truth has just posted this…