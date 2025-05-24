WWE couple confirmed, former WWE superstar open to a return to the company

– Oba Femi (via WFLA) officially confirms that Stephanie Vaquer and NXT Myles Borne are in a relationship.

“I mean, I’m looking forward to, you know, roughing up Stephanie’s boyfriend for a little bit. I have a one-on-one match with Miles Bourne.

He’s worked his way up the ranks in NXT and he’s won a couple matches to earn an opportunity for the NXT Championship, which I respect, but at the end of the day, this is not a Disney movie.

You don’t get the happy ending. You don’t get to run off into the sunset with my belt. I’m going to retain on Sunday at Battleground at the Yuengling Center.”

– Speaking on a recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Kennedy — real name Ken Anderson — candidly discussed his feelings after his WWE release and during his time in TNA Wrestling. When I was at TNA, I was like, I’ll never go back there. I’ll never work for them again,” Kennedy admitted. That strong stance, however, has softened over the years. Now it’s changed. I would definitely go back now,” he confessed. Kennedy went on to explain that his earlier resentment was largely driven by misplaced blame. At the time, he saw others as the source of his downfall — but eventually realized he needed to take accountability.