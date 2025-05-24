Scorpio Sky opens up about his absence from AEW programming

Scorpio Sky recently opened up about his absence from AEW programming and the speculation surrounding it. Reflecting on his career trajectory, he bluntly stated, “My career has sure taken a nosedive, hasn’t it?” and acknowledged, “Anyone that has followed me obviously knows that things have been a little different over the past couple of years.” He asked his podcast co-host, James Willems, for an outside perspective, noting how easy it would be for people to assume he’s been injured due to his absence from television.

He referenced his earlier interview with Chris Van Vliet, expressing that while he tried to be diplomatic, it may not have landed well with everyone in AEW. “I love that show. To be honest with you, I didn’t lie when I was on the show, but I definitely went out of my way to not make the company look bad. I really obviously wanted to preserve a relationship that has been built over a number of years and I didn’t want to say anything that would poison that relationship. Come to find out, someone there, still, maybe has a few issues with some of the things I may have said. Now I’m like, ‘Screw it, I’m going to say whatever the hell I want now,'” he said.

Scorpio Sky admitted he’s uncertain about how he’s perceived internally or externally, musing, “It’s something that has been on my mind, I don’t think about it too much, but sometimes I do wonder, ‘What is the perspective? Do people think I’m not profiled because I suck, I don’t have it anymore, I’m hurt, do they think there is bad blood?’ He emphasized that the truth remains unclear even to him: “The reality is I don’t know what it is. I don’t know if there is bad blood or not. I know I’m healthy and I’ve been healthy for a long time and I’ve been wanting to compete. It’s just one of those things where, what can you do? You only have so much say. You have this much [holds fingers close together] say. You do what you can.”

Source: Creating Character Podcast