Ospreay says AEW is a better in ring product than WWE, TNA sends a mandate to wrestlers, Kross note

– Will Ospreay tells DirtSheetRadio and 3NT Wrestling Podcast that AEW is trailing WWE in sales but AEW is where the best in ring action is:

“I’ll be brutally honest, anytime when people make comparisons I understand because we’re in a constant comparison sport. WWE have been the heads of the heads for generations upon generations, bruv we’ve been here for 6 years, and we’re on their tail, no matter what anyone says we are on their tail. But when it comes down right to it, I will scream this from the top of my lungs, they [WWE] are great at what they do, they’re filling houses, they’re on fire…when the bell rings, are you as good as us? No.”

– Karrion Kross revealed that Jon Moxley saw his work, encouraged him to talk to Triple H, and helped him get into WWE.

– TNA sent out a mandate to their wrestlers, saying that they are no longer allowing them to do throat slashing gestures or open hand slaps to the face of wrestlers during in-ring/backstage promos or during matches.

It was noted that wrestlers could get pre-approval for slapping their opponents, but cannot do it on their own.