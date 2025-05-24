Ospreay says AEW is a better in ring product than WWE, TNA sends a mandate to wrestlers, Kross note

May 24, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Will Ospreay tells DirtSheetRadio and 3NT Wrestling Podcast that AEW is trailing WWE in sales but AEW is where the best in ring action is:

“I’ll be brutally honest, anytime when people make comparisons I understand because we’re in a constant comparison sport. WWE have been the heads of the heads for generations upon generations, bruv we’ve been here for 6 years, and we’re on their tail, no matter what anyone says we are on their tail. But when it comes down right to it, I will scream this from the top of my lungs, they [WWE] are great at what they do, they’re filling houses, they’re on fire…when the bell rings, are you as good as us? No.”

Karrion Kross revealed that Jon Moxley saw his work, encouraged him to talk to Triple H, and helped him get into WWE.

– TNA sent out a mandate to their wrestlers, saying that they are no longer allowing them to do throat slashing gestures or open hand slaps to the face of wrestlers during in-ring/backstage promos or during matches.

It was noted that wrestlers could get pre-approval for slapping their opponents, but cannot do it on their own.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Amber Nova

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal