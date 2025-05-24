Omos says he is playing the waiting game

As seen during Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year show on January 1st 2025, Omos teamed won the GHC tag team titles with Jack Morris. At NOAH’s event on January 25th, Omos said he was “going back to WWE” and relinquished his title.

Omos has yet to officially make his return to WWE television. While speaking to Adam Wilbourn of WhatCulture.com, Omos commented on his status with WWE…

“I’m just waiting. I had fun in Japan and I’m just patiently waiting. To be honest, man, I’m just here to dominate. I’m just ready to come back and dominate in the ring again. There’s nothing that brings me more joy than being in the wrestling ring. So whenever that happens, I’m just ready and excited to get back in there.”

(quote: Robert DeFelice)